Tangie feminized seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Tangie has been derived from: California Orange x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Tangie feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 125 and 175 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 225 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, sweet, tropical, earthy and the effects can best be described as: creative, focused, uplifting, euphoric, relaxed.



View all details about Tangie feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Tangie feminized seeds today and grow your own!

Show more