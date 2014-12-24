Trainwreck feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Trainwreck has been derived from: Mexican x Thai x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Trainwreck feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 125 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 220 cm and will yield 500 to 850 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, citrus and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, calming, focused, relaxed.



