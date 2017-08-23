Triangle Kush autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 50% indica and 30% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Triangle Kush autoflower has been derived from: Triangle Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 50 to 60 days. Triangle Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 200 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 100 cm and will yield 200 to 250 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, spicy, sour, skunk, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, uplifting.



