White Rhino feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 90% Indica and 10% Sativa. White Rhino feminized has been derived from: White Widow x Maple Leaf Indica. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. White Rhino is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 140 cm and yields up to 900 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 1000 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, skunk, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, uplifting, relaxed, talkative.



