White Widow regular grows into a regular plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. White Widow regular has been derived from: Original White Widow. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. White Widow is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 140 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: herbal, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, powerful.



Now in stock, buy White Widow regular at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Now in stock, buy White Widow regular today and grow your own!

Show more