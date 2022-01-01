White Widow x Northern Lights feminized seeds grow into a plant with 90% indica and 10% sativa properties. White Widow x Northern Lights has been derived from: White Widow x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. White Widow x Northern Lights feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 110 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, woody, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed.



