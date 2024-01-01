XJ-13 feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. XJ-13 feminized has been derived from: Jack Herrer x G13. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. XJ-13 is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 190 cm and will yield 550 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet, citrus, pine, mint and the effects can best be described as: energetic, creative, talkative, happy.



