About this product
Zombie Death Fuck feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. Zombie Death Fuck feminized has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Zombie Death Fuck feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 170 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 190 cm and will yield 550 to 700 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: fruity, chili, earthy and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, talkative, giggly.
About this brand
WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
