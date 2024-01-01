Zombie Death Fuck feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. Zombie Death Fuck feminized has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Zombie Death Fuck feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 170 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 190 cm and will yield 550 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, chili, earthy and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, talkative, giggly.



Learn more about Zombie Death Fuck feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Zombie Death Fuck feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more