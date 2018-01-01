Whistler Cannabis Co.
Hindu Kush Pre-Roll
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
880 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
