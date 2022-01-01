Wholest adjustable battery kits feature:

3 adjustable heat settings: 3.7v (Green), 3.9v (Blue), and 4.1v (Red)

5 click lock and unlock to keep from turning on in pocket

2 click 10 second preheat function

380mah powerhouse that’s charge will last the life of our 500mg cartridges

Standard 510 thread

USB charger

Stylish carrying case