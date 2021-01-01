About this product
This cultivar's woodsy, terpene profile offers gentle floral notes, alongside fruitier elements from Caryophyllene and Limonene. Bred in-house from an Oaxacan Landrace Sativa & Mazar Kush lineages, this Indica-leaning hybrid has a creamy, citrusy finish. The flowers are dark, olive green with deep brown pistils - a product of the outdoors and Ontario sunshine. True to its Kush heritage, the medium-sized buds make this cultivar perfect for Shelter's proprietary pre-roll process, ensuring a smooth, even burn that's heavy on the palate.
Cultivar Lineage: Oaxacan Landrace Sativa & Mazar Kush
THC: 20-24%
CBD: 0-1%
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Limonene, Cederene
About this brand
We are dedicated to pushing our own limits, and the boundaries of what others say we are capable of. Living life on our own terms, within the boundaries we choose. We are committed to fostering that exploratory spirit in all we do. We see a world where everyone is free to roam, free to express themselves in new ways, where life can be lived without limit or boundaries.
Wildlife values freedom, not from consequences, but freedom to try, and freedom to fail. Freedom to explore and freedom to learn. Some take the road less travelled, some of us make our own roads; either way, we march to the beat of our own drums.
