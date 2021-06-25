Wildlife Cannabis Co.
This high-THC Indica-dominant hybrid hits hard with a fruity punch. Lime green, sticky, dense buds are woven with bright orange hairs. Wappa has a noticeably sweet aroma attributed to its Skunk lineage, with hints of citrus and gas. The smooth flavour provides a bold yet pleasant smoke.
Cultivar Lineage: Sweet Skunk
THC range: 18.0%
CBD range: 0-1%
Dominant terpenes: Alpha-pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene
Wappa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
