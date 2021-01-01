WINK
WINK FUEL
Product rating:
About this product
WINK x flowr FUEL is a sativa-dominant hybrid, released in a limited batch and grown in the heart of the Okanagan Valley, BC. A cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush, our OG Sour Diesel pre-rolls are produced from single-origin, whole bud flower that is expertly cultivated indoors, hand-trimmed and dried by our partner, flowr. FUEL exhibits a distinct diesel/gas aroma with citrus and earthy undertones, featuring terpenes of Myrcene (also found in mango), Limonene (citrus fruits), Caryophyllene (black pepper), Pinene (pine) and Trans-Nerolidol (jasmin).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!