Take a sip from the golden chalice. WINK CHALICE contains 0.5g of Sativa-dominant high THC, single-sourced winterized oil. CHALICE uses a broad-spectrum CO2 extraction process so that you can taste the rich flavours of the cannabis plant. CHALICE contains no additives, no nonsense, just pure cannabis extract. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene. WINK cartridges are compatible with a 510 thread vape battery, and are made with an electroplated mouthpiece, stainless steel frame, and glass casing designed to deliver maximum performance and minimal leakage. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.