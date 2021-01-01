About this product

WINK No. 01 is crafted from Strain Hunters® Super Congo Haze™, a cross between a Congolese landrace and Neville’s Haze. This strain was discovered by the Strain Hunters® , a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. The strain is unique to WINK and is expertly grown, milled, and rolled from single-origin, hand-trimmed, whole bud flower. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene, ocimene, and pinene, bringing notes of strawberry and citrus with earthy undertones. Each pack contains 2 x 0.5g pre-rolls packaged in a slim, reusable case. 10% of our profits from each sale are donated back to the community.