About this product

Embrace the night. WINK ONYX contains 0.5g of Indica-dominant, high THC, single-sourced winterized oil. ONYX uses a broad-spectrum CO2 extraction process so that you can taste the rich flavours of the cannabis plant. ONYX contains no additives, no nonsense, just pure cannabis extract. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene. WINK cartridges are compatible with a 510 thread vape battery, and are made with a ceramic mouthpiece, stainless steel frame, and glass casing designed to deliver maximum performance and minimal leakage. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.