At Wolf Grinders, we provide accessories that are designed with travel in mind. We strive to create unique, durable products that provide users with function and convienence. All of our grinders are made of aircraft grade aluminum and steel. Our pipes are made from the same aluminum and are all fitted with borosilicate glass bowls. Combining glass and metal allows us to craft pipes that combine the durability and style of anodized aluminum with the smooth hit and good taste of glass.

