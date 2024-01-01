Wyld Dark Cherry Indica Enhanced CBN:THC soft chews are a 5:1, CBN-dominant 10-pack made eco-consciously using real fruit, botanical terpenes and natural flavours.



Each soft chew contains 5mg CBN and 1mg THC, for a total of 50mg CBN and 10mg THC per pack.



All Wyld soft chews are packaged in an all-new compostable pouch, and our recipes are formulated by food scientists to provide consistent experiences that taste amazing. Wyld soft chews use sunflower lecithin to improve bioavailability and onset time and are made to be thermostable up to 55°C, with a firm texture that doesn’t stick to your teeth.



Each Wyld Dark Cherry 5:1 soft chew contains the terpenes myrcene, linalool, beta-caryophyllene, and terpineol.



Wyld is proud to be a Climate Neutral Certified brand.

