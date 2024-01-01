Wyld CBD Elderberry gummies are a 30-pack of CBD:CBN edibles and offer the benefits of a high dose of CBD + synergistic CBN. Each package contains two real fruit gummy flavours of raspberry and blackberry. Made sustainably with natural, vegan ingredients.
25mg CBD:5mg CBN per gummy - 750mg CBD:150mg CBN per pack.
All Wyld packaging is recyclable and compostable. Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!