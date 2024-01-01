Wyld CBD Elderberry gummies are a 30-pack of CBD:CBN edibles and offer the benefits of a high dose of CBD + synergistic CBN. Each package contains two real fruit gummy flavours of raspberry and blackberry. Made sustainably with natural, vegan ingredients.



25mg CBD:5mg CBN per gummy - 750mg CBD:150mg CBN per pack.



All Wyld packaging is recyclable and compostable. Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified.

