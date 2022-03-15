Wyld's Elderberry THC:CBN gummies have been designed specifically with sleep in mind. The combination of THC and CBN, alongside terpenes found in Indica strains, provide an excellent nighttime experience. It's a little like watching sheep count you!



2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC and 2.5mg CBN per gummy.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpineol



Contains: Coconut.