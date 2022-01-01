Our Wyld Huckleberry Hybrid enhanced gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced hybrid terpene profile to create the taste of cheerful fun. We like to refer to it as Chuckleberry!



2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC per gummy.



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene



Contains: Coconut.



Get out, and get Wyld!