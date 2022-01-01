Wyld's Marionberry Indica enahnced gummies are made with real fruit and botanical terpenes, making them a great choice for the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire, or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding.



2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC per gummy.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpineol



Contains: Coconut.