Our Peach gummies are made with a higher ratio of CBD to THC, making them a great option for easing into edibles and finding your desired experience. They are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced hybrid terpene profile for those who want to keep it mellow.



25mg CBD and 5mg THC per gummy.



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene



Contains: Coconut.