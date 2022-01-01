About this product
Wyld Pear Hybrid Enhanced THC:CBG gummies are a 1:1 product featuring a balanced dose of CBG.
Made sustainably with real fruit, botanical terpenes, natural flavours and compostable packaging.
5mg THC and 5mg CBG per gummy, with two gummies per pack for a total of 10mg THC and 10mg CBG.
Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified!
