Wyld's Raspberry Sativa Enhanced gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with botanical terpenes to create an experience bursting with flavor. Ideal for focusing on the task at hand, diving into your creative endeavors, or finding your own adventure!



2 gummies per pack. 5mg THC per gummy.



Terpenes: Limonene, Valencene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene



Contains: Coconut.