Wyld Sour Apple Sativa Enhanced THC gummies are sustainably made using real fruit, botanical terpenes, natural flavours, and compostable packaging. Our Sour Apple gummies are bright and adventurous.
5mg THC per gummy, with two gummies per pack for a total of 10mg THC.
Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified.
