Wyld Strawberry Hybrid Enhanced CBD:THC gummies are a 20:1, CBD-dominant 10-pack made sustainably with real fruit, botanical terpenes, natural flavours and compostable packaging.
20mg CBD and 1mg THC per gummy, with ten gummies per pack for a total of 200mg CBD and 10mg THC.
Get out and get Wyld -- Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified.
