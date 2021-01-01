Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand XMG

XMG

Drops Blend 16ml

About this product

XMG Drops. THC-dominant water-soluble drops. 2 drops = ~1 mg THC

XMG Drops are THC-dominant, water-soluble drops. 2 drops = ~1 mg THC, giving you the ability to control the experience you're looking for. Drops for when you want X.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!