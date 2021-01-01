XSCAPE
Flix 'N Chill Pre-Rolls
About this product
This hybrid’s medium sized buds are fluffy, with its classic green colour balanced by deep orange-to-bronze trichomes, and white crystal resin. A pleasantly bitter citrus aroma is trailed by an earthy, skunky flavour and aftertaste.
THC: 22%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!