XSCAPE
Tailgate Pre-Rolls
About this product
This sativa-dominant hybrid’s got game. With moderately small buds that are bright green with a layer of crystal-like trichomes and deep orange hairs, this superstar strain is dank, earthy, and even a little bit tangy.
THC: 19%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
