Xvape Cricket 2.0 is the enhanced version of the cricket for those looking for more features. This device is similar to the cricket but comes with a pre-heat function to help you get the most from your cartridges. Also comes with a handy hard shell case, dab tool, usb adapter, and high quality refillable tank. The features include:



•Magnetic Glass mouthpiece

•Variable voltage battery

•Pre-heat setting for cartridges

•Quartz Cup With Titanium Rods

•350 MAH 510 Battery

•Refillable cartridge with adjustable airflow

•Portable hard shell case

•Sleek gunmetal finish