About this product
Xvape Cricket 2.0 is the enhanced version of the cricket for those looking for more features. This device is similar to the cricket but comes with a pre-heat function to help you get the most from your cartridges. Also comes with a handy hard shell case, dab tool, usb adapter, and high quality refillable tank. The features include:
•Magnetic Glass mouthpiece
•Variable voltage battery
•Pre-heat setting for cartridges
•Quartz Cup With Titanium Rods
•350 MAH 510 Battery
•Refillable cartridge with adjustable airflow
•Portable hard shell case
•Sleek gunmetal finish
