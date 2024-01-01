As the first eco-friendly, hemp-derived sugar technology company, Province Brands of Canada is one of Ontario’s local, sustainability experts. Our technology converts the cellulose in plant waste biomass into sugars, bringing the waste plant material back into the food supply chain.



This technology allows the production of food-grade sugar and syrup from the structural parts of plants that are destined for landfills. The impact of this is incredibly for Canada in that many locally-grown agricultural and floral plants could serve to make sugar.



Our mission is to transform the way people think about sugar production using locally grown crop waste, contributing to the sustainability of North American and, hopefully, global food chains.

Show more