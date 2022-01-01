Made with real apple juice, this non-alcoholic apple cider with 10mg of infused THC will remind you of your favourite apple ciders, but will probably relax you a bit more 😉



It has moderate sweetness and a light body, making it the perfect accompaniment for all activities, alone or with others, giving you the MOST refreshing experience from start to finish.



You'll DEFINITELY want this one for that weekend BBQ or a sesh of Netflix and Chill ✌️😎



Yandi Fresh Sparkling Apple Cider will excite your taste buds and leave you feeling absolutely FRESH.



Check out the ingredients list here: https://www.yandifresh.com/faqs