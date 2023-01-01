About this product
Yocan Handy Fit your 510 cartridges
The Handy is a super compact Box Mod designed for 510 thread oil atomizers. Bringing a simple yet visually appealing design in the market. Redefining the “stealth vaping” with its super small size. If you want to learn more detail, please to to Yocan Handy Product page.
Here is some features of Handy Box Mod Battery
- Dimensions – 48mm by 38mm by 14mm
- Fit Your Favorite 510 Cartridges(For Cartridges 9 to 11.5 mm Wide )
- Small and Compact Design
- 500mAh Battery Capacity
- Preheat Mode: Click the power button 2 times
- Adjustable voltage: Tap 3 times to change ( 2.7V/3.5V/4.0V) .
- Short-Circuit Protection
- Low Voltage Warning
- MicroUSB Port Charging System
- Propreitary Magnetized Connection
- Oil Level Window
The package content of Yocan Handy
1x Handy Box Mod
1x User Manual
1x Magnetic Adapter
1x Micro USB cable
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
