Yocan Magneto Vape Battery 2020 version - Black is powered by a rechargeable 1100mAh battery, allows users to experience a full vaping of flavors and effects throughout the day.
It has earned high praise for its affordability, portability, and innovation in vaporization.
Experience vaporization like never before with the Yocan Magneto. The Yocan Magneto crowning achievement lies in the core of its ceramic atomizer.
Sleek, inventive and one-of-a-kind, the Yocan Magneto product line delivers a balanced vapor experience.
Features:
510 thread compatibility
Built-in 1100mAh
Feature ceramic coil
Magnetic coil cap
Compact, sleek
Learn more Yocan Magneto Vape Battery 2020 version - Black, please visit YocanTech.com
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
