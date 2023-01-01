About this product
Today we are going to introducing a vaporizer device from Yocan. A brand new member of Yocan UNI series product line, the Yocan UNI S.
Yocan UNI S offering On-demand Vaping Results You Can Imagine
Metallic Body
One of the UNI S vape mod’s new features is the metallic body that not only gives the Yocan UNI S Box Mod Vaporizer premium feel but also premium durability.
Yocan UNI S Box Mod offering users the highest level of customization and control. The most superior way of vaping, indulge in the impressive and improved Yocan UNI S!
Preset Three Voltage settings
Utilizing 3 preset voltage settings it delivers customizable working to provide savors how you want it, your way. The Yocan UNI S Box Mod is the most efficient as well as seamless way to experience those delicious goodies.
A new breakthrough piece, the Yocan UNI S is an innovative device made specifically made for vape cart. Unleashing pure potency, power and effects it offers unbelievable sessions and matching top performance.
Type-c USB charge port
Along with the voltage control settings, the Yocan UNI S offering the quickest, on-demand results you can imagine. Using type-c USB connection, the battery charges in 1 hours or less so you can get to your sessions much faster.
Main Features:
Strong Zinc Alloy Body ( Metallic Body)
Preset 3 voltage level
Pro Results, Easy Process
Unlock the Power of Your vape cart
Smaller Version of Yocan UNI
Vaporizer for 510-thread Cartridges
Fast Type-C Charging
Hanging Hole
LED Indicator
Adjustable Elevator System (Height and Width)
Built-in Height Slider
Learn more Yocan UNI S vape mod information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
