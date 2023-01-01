What’s the most compact size vape mod? Read on and find out why this Yocan compact size vape device featured regulated output. Let’s have a look Yocan Kodo. Any question about vape mod or this item, please do not hesitate to drop us a comment.



What’s Yocan Kodo pod mod?

Battery



The Yocan Kodo pod mod features 400mAh battery capacity. The Kodo mod vape takes 30-40 minutes to fully charge the device.



Functional Adjustable Voltage Option



The Yocan Kodo pod mod has preset 3 different voltage levels, the 3 LED lights to indicate the voltage level. The Yocan Kodo voltage settings are 2.5V, 3.0V, and 3.5V. To increase or decrease the level by clicking the power button 3 times. When you set higher voltage, you will get stronger hits, and the Kodo battery runs faster than low voltage. If you want to get smoother vape and long lifespan, the 2.5V voltage level is recommended for most newbies.



Main Feature:



Three voltage options



On/Off: 5 Clicks Within 2 seconds



Change Voltage: 3 Quick Clicks



Preheat On/Off: 2 Quick Clicks



400mAh battery



Portable and compact design: convenient to carry



The 10-second automatic shutdown function helps save power



Can be fully charged in 30-40 minutes



Learn more Yocan Kodo features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com

Show more