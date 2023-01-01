About this product
The Yocan Armor Coils is a replacement coil made and manufactured for the Yocan Armor Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate. The Replacement Yocan Armor Coils use Yocan’s quartz dual coil (QDC) technology.
Package Content:
5 x Yocan Armor coils
Feature:
Quartz Dual Coil Technology
510-Threaded
Fast-Heating
Big Clouds
Note:
Yocan Armor coils just compatible with the Yocan Armor.
Available in Quartz Dual coil
Does not include coil caps unless you purchase them
Learn more Yocan Armor Coils on Yocantech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
