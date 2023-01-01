About this product
Today we are going to discuss a Yocan Evolve Plus XL accessory, it's the XL base part. There are some key features of XL base part you won’t easily see on other Yocan vape pen parts. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL base comes with mouthpiece magnetic connection between the atomizer tube and base. No more sticky thread to screw on or off. And it also providing airflow control option.
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Base Part Instroduce
Main Features:
Mouthpiece Magnetic Connection
510 Threaded Connection
Airflow Control
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
