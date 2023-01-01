About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 version battery has a bigger battery capacity, built-in a 1400mAh battery, via micro USB port. Even you are a heavy vaper, this device can be last a fully day. If you are newbie, sometimes the Yocan Evolve Plus XL can last few weeks.
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Black Version is a True Pocket Friendly Vape Pen battery.
The XL 2020 version is slightly bigger and more powerful than previous version Yocan Evolve Plus vape pen. This vape pen device measures 115mm in height and 22 mm in diameter. It’s easy to carry, compact, and fits the palm of your hand perfectly. It’s a wonderful vape pen if you want to vaping concentrate on the go.
Main Features:
USB Charging
Lightweight
Easy to use
magnetic connection
The battery life is good
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery features, please go to Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
