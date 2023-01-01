About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL vape pen battery is designed to be a practical and functional device. The Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 version now bears a standard 1400mAh battery capacity which is more than enough for just your casual vaping sessions.
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery 2020 version life is amazing
If you are a newbie vape user, this Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery could last you several days to a week. If you are a heavy user, you’ll find yourself charging it at least once.
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery life is amazing.
Main Features:
1400mAh battery capacity
Easy to Operate
Single button vape device
Container jar
Micro USB Port
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery information, please visit Yocan Official site.
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
