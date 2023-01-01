About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is latest version pen-style vaporizer, comes with 6 new stylish colours. The battery of Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is same with the original version, formed with a 1400mAh internal battery.
There is a silicone storage jar built into the bottom of Yocan Evolve Plus XL. You can carry concentrate material for on the go. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version also feature airflow control, delivery smoothest vapor.
Main Features:
Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction
Single Firing Button
Hanging Ring
QUAD coil instantly heating
Functional coil cap
Magnetic mouthpiece
Good flavor and vapor production
1400mAh capacity battery
6 new stylish 2020 version colors
Compact and portable
Storage Jar
Learn more detail about Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please visit Yocan.com
There is a silicone storage jar built into the bottom of Yocan Evolve Plus XL. You can carry concentrate material for on the go. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version also feature airflow control, delivery smoothest vapor.
Main Features:
Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction
Single Firing Button
Hanging Ring
QUAD coil instantly heating
Functional coil cap
Magnetic mouthpiece
Good flavor and vapor production
1400mAh capacity battery
6 new stylish 2020 version colors
Compact and portable
Storage Jar
Learn more detail about Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please visit Yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.