About this product
What’s your vape pen on the go? And how many 510 cartridges do you have? Today we are going to introduce a unique vape pen from Yocan Tech, a well-know vape brand since 2013. The Yocan LIT comes with 400mAh built-in battery, last all day vaping.
Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer is the newest addition to Yocan vape pen product line-up. The LIT battery has variable voltage, range from 1.8v to 4.2v, so you can pick the appropriate heat level for the material you are loading.
Main Features:
400mAh battery
Dual quartz coils
Multiple colors available
Dimension: 19x97x27mm
On the go Twist Vape Pen
Learn more detail about Yocan LIT twist vape pen, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer is the newest addition to Yocan vape pen product line-up. The LIT battery has variable voltage, range from 1.8v to 4.2v, so you can pick the appropriate heat level for the material you are loading.
Main Features:
400mAh battery
Dual quartz coils
Multiple colors available
Dimension: 19x97x27mm
On the go Twist Vape Pen
Learn more detail about Yocan LIT twist vape pen, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.