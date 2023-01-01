About this product
The UNI is a unique design box mod from Yocan Tech. Yocan UNI can fits any kinds of 510 cartridges, due to a awesome magnetic adapter included with the package box. The UNI chamber design with an elevator style magnetic connection point and hexagonal aperture cartridge stabilizer. Yocan UNI sleek vaporizer provides outstanding flavor and vapor production.
Main Feature:
Three Power Output Settings
3 Clicks Fire Button in a Row
Low 3.4V with one light on
Medium 3.8V with two lights on
High 4.2v with three lights on
Double tap start 10 Second Preheat Function
5 Clicks for On/Off
510 Magnetic Adapter
Up to 12mm in Diameter
650mAh Battery Capacity
Micro USB Charging
Low Battery Indicator
No Atomizer Indicator
Short-Circuit Indicator
Learn more Yocan UNI information, visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
