Yocan UNI Pro's new colors are coming⠀

Five new colors here, available in Dark Blue, Apple Green, Green, Purple, Rosy,more choices for you! Let us know your preference below!



The Yocan UNI Pro takes all the best things about the UNI and enhances them. It is a newly updated design of the previous version Yocan UNI, improving it with a adjustable voltage based output, 10s preheating, and comes with new precise voltage and an OLED screen.



Yocan UNI Pro takes the patented adjustable port design of the original UNI 650mAh Cartridge Battery and incorporates a bright OLED display screen. The Yocan UNI Pro is a Box Mod that features universal compatibility with all oil cartridges.



Features:

OLED Display Screen

New Color option

10s preheating mode

Well built.

Lightweight.

Compact.

Feels good in the hand.

Conceals cartridge inside the mod.



Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit Yocan.com

Show more