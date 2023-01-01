About this product
Which vaporizer device can compatible with all cartridges? Read on and find out why we recommend this Yocan UNI Pro device. If you have own many difference cartridges, this Yocan device is the answer.
Yocan-UNI-Pro-Box-Mod-ig-casadecristalmiami
The UNI Pro handheld mod battery for all 510 cartridges with a special patented design. Available in six colors: black, silver, white, dark champagne, airy blue, and red. The Yocan UNI Pro equipped with a rechargeable 650mAh built-in battery.
This device featured a OLED display to indicates detailed power level.
To use the Yocan UNI Pro, simply select your 510 favorite cartridge and you’re on your vaping way.
Main Features:
Yocan Patented Design
Fit Your Favorite 510 Cartridges
Customize Voltage Option(2.0V to 4.2V)
Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window
Compact And Portable
650mAh Battery Capacity & USB Charging
Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
