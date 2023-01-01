About this product
What vape batteries are best for 510 thread cartridge? The Yocan UNI Pro is vape lab editor’s choice. Read on and find out why Yocan UNI Pro is the best 510 thread battery.
Yocan engineering team has worked hard to develop the Yocan UNI Pro product line, and providing reliable use experience. It has long lives, fast charging via micro USB, and consistent energy outputs.
Higher Temperature and precise measurement
Yocan UNI Pro is capable of precise voltage adjustment, delivers precise temperature selection without the fuss. You can set up to 4.2V voltage to vaping.
If your device can’t control temperature, the ejuice sometimes burn when you vaping.
Battery Capacity
Then, you should to choose big battery capacity vaporizer device. The viscous oil required higher temperatures, and means using more energy. Yocan UNI Pro take a high-quality battery, ensure you can vaping all day.
Features
1. Yocan Patented Design
2. Fit Your Favorite 510 Cartridges
3. Customize Voltage Option(2.0V to 4.2V)
4. Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window
5. Compact And Portable
Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
