About a year back Yocan Tech released the Yocan Uni, a device which can universally fit most atomizers up to 14mm diameter. It was a simple device but it worked well with some handy features built-in. Today we are going to introduce it's upgraded version Yocan UNI Pro Dark Blue Version.



Yocan UNI Pro is a upgraded version of Yocan UNI. Engineering team have given to user a bit more control and design an OLED screen. This device also comes with some slightly more advanced regulated features. https://juul.fun/yocan-uni-pro-new-color-is-it-worth-the-upgrade/

Main Features:



Adjustable 510-platform to accommodate shorter or taller carts.

Adjustable collar to remove wiggle room of cart.

650 mAh battery will last a long time.

Dimensions: 75.5 x 36.5 x 25.7mm



Learn more Yocan UNI Pro features, please visit Yocan official site.

