About this product
The Yocan UNI Pro takes all the best things about the UNI and enhances them.
Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod is the upgraded version of Yocan UNI. It features universal compatibility with all kinds of vape cartridges.
The Yocan UNI Pro will let you adjust the height of any oil vape cartridge. Plus the adjustable vape atomizer holder fitting different diameters.
The Yocan UNI Box Mod is now capable of precise voltage adjustment. It takes all of the great features of the original UNI and adds a few more to make it even better.
Main Features:
Upgraded version of Yocan UNI
Adjustable height of vape cartridge
Fit different diameters atomizers (<14MM)
Precise voltage adjustment (by 0.1v)
Learn more on Yocan.com
Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod is the upgraded version of Yocan UNI. It features universal compatibility with all kinds of vape cartridges.
The Yocan UNI Pro will let you adjust the height of any oil vape cartridge. Plus the adjustable vape atomizer holder fitting different diameters.
The Yocan UNI Box Mod is now capable of precise voltage adjustment. It takes all of the great features of the original UNI and adds a few more to make it even better.
Main Features:
Upgraded version of Yocan UNI
Adjustable height of vape cartridge
Fit different diameters atomizers (<14MM)
Precise voltage adjustment (by 0.1v)
Learn more on Yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.