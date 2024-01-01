The upgraded model of Yocan Ziva, Yocan Ziva Pro, is officially launched. As we all know, It is a very successful product among Yocan battery models. Its clever virtues make it a star among this segment of enthusiasts. Today let me introduce to you an upgraded model, the Yocan Ziva Pro.



Newly upgraded features

Yocan Ziva Pro is the latest Yocan cart battery product. It is a smart vaporizer module that continues the automatic suction technology and magnetic connection. And it has an upgraded OLED display and touch buttons that let you adjust voltage and timer settings. It also features Type-C cable charging and automatic suction mode.



OLED display and touch buttons

The high-end touch button design makes the operation of Ziva Pro easier and more high-end. The multi-function OLED display easily monitors battery power, voltage, resistance, puff counter, and smoking timer, giving you clear information on every step of the operation. Accurately grasp the real-time status of your device and enjoy unparalleled convenience. 2S anti-touch function makes it easy to use in any environment.



Preheat mode, battery capacity, and adjustable voltage

It continues the 10S preheating function and 650mAh large battery. Upgraded to a longer voltage adjustment range (1.8V-4.2V). A longer voltage range allows you to more accurately find the voltage that suits you, thereby creating more flavor variations.



Automatic suction mode

The Ziva Pro retains the draw activation feature, ensuring a seamless smoking action, so you can easily enjoy your smoking session with just a few gentle puffs.



510 threaded cart and magnetic connection

Ziva Pro vape mod retains the convenient magnetic connection. It fits carts up to 2 grams and is compatible with any 510 threaded cart with a diameter ≤14mm and a height ≤62mm. Its concealed design ensures that it remains unobtrusive in most situations. Keep your vaping experience low-key and enjoy vaping discreetly.



Appearance and color

It has an aluminum alloy body and feels great in the hand. And available in Black, Gray, Silver, Dark Blue, Purple, Yellow Pink Gradient, Blue Cyan Gradient, and other colors. If you are a large agent, you are welcome to contact us to customize your exclusive color.



